D-day for Doncaster Rovers' out-of-contract trio as Grant McCann waits on decisions

Today is deadline day for three Doncaster Rovers players.

The club recently released details of its retained list, with offers given to a handful of players nearing the end of their existing contracts. Joseph Olowu was one of those but it has already been confirmed by Rovers that he is heading for pastures new after turning down the club's attempts to keep him. Fellow centre-half Tom Anderson followed in his footsteps on Friday, opting to reject a fresh offer and sign for Shrewsbury instead.

Goalkeeper Ian Lawlor, defender Bobby Faulkner and striker Billy Sharp are still weighing up their decisions and manager Grant McCann expects to receive those by today.

Speaking last week the Ulsterman said of Lawlor, Anderson and Sharp: "We'd like a decision on the offers we sent over to them by no later than Monday of next week.

"We'll give them a bit of time to mull over it and come back to us, but we'd love the three of them to stay because they're good characters and al had a massive part to play this season. So we'd love them to stay."

And on Faulkner, he added: "We feel Bobby has a high ceiling, too. He had a really good loan at Buxton and provided he signs the new contract, he'll report back for pre-season. Then we'll see how he goes and see if we keep Bobby in and around us or do we loan him out to a higher division? It's a decision we need to make."

Rovers are well ahead of the curve in terms of next season as they plot a return to League One. Thursday saw them secure their first signing for 2025/26 with the arrival of midfielder Robbie Gotts on a free transfer from Barrow.