Crystal Palace's £68m-rated star will 'definitely' not play against Doncaster Rovers in FA Cup

Doncaster Rovers will have one less stellar name to worry about when Crystal Palace visit DN4 in the FA Cup next week.

The Premier League side were paired with Rovers in the fourth round draw and visit the Eco-Power Stadium on Monday, February 10 (7.45pm).

Whilst Rovers are currently preparing for a re-arranged league clash with Chesterfield this coming Thursday, attentions will then fully turn to the task of trying to dump out Oliver Glasner's men. Palace are in fine form, with just one defeat in their last eight games in all competitions. The latest of those came on Sunday when they swatted aside Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's brace sealed the three points for Palace and while the Frenchman, assuming he plays, is one for Rovers' backline to keep an eye on they will at least not have to contend with his colleague Eberechi Eze.

The winger, who has nine England caps to date and reportedly has a £68million release clause in his Palace contract, had been carrying a knock in the build-up to the win at United. But despite not being expected to feature he ended up playing the final half-hour. Speaking post-match, his manager confirmed Eze will now sit out next Monday's match.

"It looked like Eberechi couldn’t play but yesterday, really surprising for all of us, the doctor and he came (to see him). It’s not 100 per cent better, but he wanted to contribute.

"We decided to switch his break. He needs one so the injury settles down. He will definitely miss the Doncaster game, because he needs one week to rest."