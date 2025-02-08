Crystal Palace could hand debut to £50m England man against Doncaster Rovers

Ben Chilwell is set to make his Crystal Palace debut against Doncaster Rovers on Monday night.

Rovers welcome the Premier League side to the Eco-Power Stadium in the fourth round of the world's oldest cup competition. Chilwell was one of two arrivals in the winter window for the Eagles, signing on loan for the rest of the season from Chelsea. After a dearth of football this term - just 45 minutes in the League Cup back in September - the £50m full-back is now set for some action at DN4.

"It can be a big chance for him," said Palace boss Oliver Glasner. "He has to compete with Tyrick Mitchell, because he has had an excellent season for us, very consistent on a very high level.

"But Ben is doing really well in training. But he is fit. Unfortunately, he couldn't take part in Chelsea's team training in January, team training is a little bit different, so we have to give him so days and maybe weeks. The plan is he will get minutes at Doncaster."

Whilst Chilwell is set to play some part, Palace are definitely without star man Eberechi Eze. He misses the trip to South Yorkshire along with Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucouré.

There are also question marks over Chris Richards (sickness) and Eddie Nketiah (ankle).