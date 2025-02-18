Crucial weekend lies ahead for Doncaster Rovers Belles in safety battle

Belles need to summon some wins up if they are to avoid relegation. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

Doncaster Rovers Belles travel to Stockport County on Sunday seeking victory to keep their hopes of avoiding relegation alive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently in 11th position, Belles were only spared dropping to bottom spot when Middlesbrough salvaged a point with a very late equaliser at AFC Fylde last weekend.

Adding intrigue to this Sunday’s FA Women’s National League Division One North fixtures is the fact that there are three encounters pairing teams in the bottom six. The other two games are Barnsley FC against York City whilst Norton & Stockton Ancients take on AFC Fylde.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Belles having played 17 games, more than any other team, anything less than three points at Stockport will make their task of staying up even more difficult.

Belles' subsequent fixtures are at home to current table-toppers Cheadle Town Stingers, Fylde and Huddersfield with their final away game being at Middlesbrough whose title challenge has faltered lately.

Belles have been drawn at home to Charnock Ridgeway in the third round of this season’s Sheffield & Hallamshire County FA Women’s Senior Cup. The tie is scheduled for Sunday, March 16 and it is a tie they should win comfortably. Belles advanced to the last 16 when opponents Penistone Church conceded.