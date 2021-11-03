Crewe boss makes honest admission after draw with Doncaster Rovers

Crewe manager David Artell. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Rovers defender Joseph Olowu scored his first senior goal to cancel out Chris Porter’s tap-in for the hosts and ensure a share of the spoils as the bottom two faced off in League One.

The draw earned Doncaster their first point on the road at the ninth attempt and ended Crewe’s four-game losing streak.

“I thought we were the better team in the first half,” said Artell. “I thought we tried to play some good stuff, and we did at times, but not often enough.

“Then I thought the second half was a bit of a non event with two teams that were making sure they didn’t lose the game.

“The onus is on us as the home team and we didn’t do enough.

“Anyone that has come to the game has probably seen two teams whose performance, certainly in the second half, was probably reflective of where they are in the league. I don’t think there is much denying that.

"When we are at home, or even away, you have to try to make sure you try to win the game which is what we did. We did try to win the game but you have to have a bit of quality and understanding of how to do it.

“I am not saying we didn’t try that. There were brief glimpses of that in the second half, but not enough glimpses.