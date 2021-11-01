Crewe Alexandra v Doncaster Rovers: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off? Is there any team news?

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Saturday’s abysmal 4-0 defeat at Charlton Athletic was Rovers’ eighth straight defeat on the road this season.

Rock bottom Crewe are the only side beneath Doncaster in the table and have won just one game in 15.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

When is Crewe v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers take on Crewe this coming Tuesday (November 2) at the Mornflake Stadium. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

The match was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 9, but postponed due to international call-ups.

What are the odds for Crewe v Doncaster Rovers?

Odds courtesy of Sky Bet

Crewe win 6/5

Draw 12/5

Doncaster Rovers win 2/1

What TV channel is Crewe v Doncaster Rovers?

The clash between Doncaster Rovers and Crewe won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Crewe v Doncaster Rovers online?

Rovers’ clash with Crewe is not available to stream in the United Kingdom.

The match was originally scheduled for 3pm on a Saturday and Crewe have opted not to stream the game despite it being played midweek.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Rovers fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Crewe v Doncaster Rovers?

The Doncaster Free Press will have full coverage on our website including live text commentary.

BBC Radio Sheffield will have updates on the following frequencies: 88.6FM, 94.7FM, 104.1FM, plus Freeview: 734.

Are there any tickets available for Crewe v Doncaster Rovers?

Tickets remain on general sale and can be bought via the club’s website, priced £25 for adults, £19 for seniors, £12 for juniors aged 12-16 and £7.50 for juniors aged 11 and under.

Is there any team news ahead of Crewe v Doncaster Rovers?

Tommy Rowe could return to the starting line-up after appearing as a second half substitute at Charlton.

Joe Dodoo will be assessed after twisting his ankle in the 4-0 defeat at the Valley.

Boss Richie Wellens is likely to deliver updates on Dan Gardner (calf) and Jon Taylor (ankle) when he speaks to the media on Monday afternoon.