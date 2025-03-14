Crewe Alexandra call in favour from EFL to ensure Doncaster Rovers game gets go-ahead

Doncaster Rovers are in action Saturday lunchtime, away at Crewe Alexandra (12.30pm).

The game in Cheshire is kicking off early owing to live coverage on Sky Sports. And amid plummeting overnight temperatures, Alexandra have called in a favour from the EFL.

On Friday afternoon they shared a picture of a huge cover engulfing the Gresty Road pitch, saying: "The pitch at Mornflake Stadium has been covered ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Doncaster Rovers (Saturday, 12.30pm).

"With temperatures predicted to fall to -1°C tonight, the team at EFL have provided the hot-air cover, as part of their agreement with Sky."

Grant McCann's side will be desperate that the game goes ahead given that their next outing at Salford has already been postponed. That is due to international call-ups with a future date yet to be decided. It means they're next due in action on March 29, at home to Carlisle.

In terms of team news, McCann has concerns over defensive quartet Jamie Sterry, James Maxwell, Jay McGrath and Joseph Olowu.

The hosts also have doubts over Mickey Demetriou, Jack Lankester and James Connolly with the trio's availability for today's game unknown. Player Development Manager Kenny Lunt, issuing an update at the pre-match press conference, said: "They’re back on the grass, and we’re looking to get them involved as soon as we can.

“They are three good players, three experienced players and as soon as we can, we’ll be getting them some minutes. They’ll have to try and get their places back on the team, too."