'Create something big' - Doncaster Rovers fan group's £1,000 crowdfunder amid promotion run-in

A Doncaster Rovers fan group is crowdfunding as they look to get a 'surfer flag' in place for the promotion run-in.

Rovers are right in the mix at the top of League Two, with just nine games of the regular season left to play. Grant McCann's side are currently fourth in the table, just below the last automatic promotion spot on goal difference.

Now, in an open letter published on the club's official website, the Black Bank fan group has appealed for supporters to contribute towards a surfer flag that they say will be 25 metres by nine metres.

The group is looking to raise £1,000 for the flag, with a quarter of the total already raised at the time of writing.

They wrote: "With Grant McCann and the boys flying high in the table and promotion to League One a distinct possibility, we want to create something big to see the lads over the line.

"The plan is to create a surfer flag with the design below that will be 25 metres long and nine metres tall. This is the six of the two middle blocks in the south stand. Also, if we raise extra funds, we will purchase some new flags on poles too.

"Displays we’ve made before, such as the tifos against Stoke City in 2016 and Crystal Palace in 2019, but now we want to create something that is reusable as well as recognising the supporters that contribute towards it. We know the cost of living is currently sky high, and you may have previously donated to projected that failed or not fully got off the ground. However, this time we are working alongside the club and Matchday Experience Group to ensure there is accountability, insurance and safe storage to ensure it is ready for use at any time."

For more information and to donate, visit here.