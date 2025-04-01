'Crawling over the line' - Inside track on Walsall ahead of huge Doncaster Rovers clash

Walsall boss Mat Sadler. (Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

Doncaster Rovers host Walsall tonight in a monster League Two promotion tussle. Ahead of the game we got the lowdown from George Bennett, Walsall reporter for the Express and Star.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Q: From the outside looking in, it seems Walsall have certainly hit a bumpy patch since the turn of the year. What's that down to?

GB: The downfall has coincided with Nathan Lowe’s recall by Stoke in January. His departure had a domino effect across the team and Walsall have found it difficult to rediscover confidence and performance levels since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walsall also play high energy football and it feels as if key players such as Connor Barrett, Ryan Stirk, Liam Gordon and Jamille Matt have looked fatigued. Mat Sadler has rotated in recent games and performances have improved, but the lack of wins (just two in 14) remains a serious concern.

Q: Is the mood in the camp still positive with regards automatic promotion?

GB: The mood in the training ground still feels very positive and I think that is testament to the culture that Sadler has cultivated at the club. While I still feel Walsall can get the job done, it does feel they’re crawling over the line at the moment.

The reason for this is their inability to translate draws into wins. They’ve lost just twice in their last 10 games but have drawn six in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Q: Can Rovers expect a different style or personnel from the Boxing Day meeting?

GB: Yes, Lowe won’t be leading the line but Sadler is beginning to find different ways of picking up points.

Oisin McEntee poses a bigger attacking threat at right centre-back than David Okagbue who has recently moved into the centre of the back-three.

Nathan Asiimwe has also impressed at right wing-back after deputising for Connor Barrett who will be eligible again after serving a two-match suspension.

Q: Who's the dangerman to watch out for?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GB: Jamille Matt has looked a little leggy of late but is a handful for any defence on his day, with 12 goals to his name so far this season. Jamie Jellis has also had a strong first full campaign in the Football League and McEntee has been in commanding form in defence.

Q: Score prediction?

GB: Doncaster 1-1 Walsall.

I expect the trail of draws to continue although this would by no means be a bad point for Walsall. Extending the gap over Doncaster would be ideal but maintaining it is paramount.