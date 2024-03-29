Crawley Town v Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann welcomes healthy dilemmas as League Two's form sides prepare to meet
The easing of injury issues has revitalised Rovers, who have tasted defeat just once since the beginning of February. Grant McCann was once scrambling to assemble a functioning starting XI but now has the luxury of having a surplus when it comes to naming his squads.
Many would argue fans are now seeing the 'real' Rovers and McCann has been adamant all along that he has a capable group.
Speaking ahead of the trip to Crawley, McCann said: "I've said this all season - we have got a really good group of boys here. Unfortunately, times in the season, we've missed 14/15 of them in spells. It's certainly hindered us and hindered the consistency of the results.
"I think what we've seen over the last 10 games particularly, maybe from January onwards, is a team that is top four or five in the division and from February onwards, top of the division.
"I think that's down to the consistency of team selection, players being fit, players pushing the players in the team, players chomping at the bit to be involved. Decisions I've got to make every week of who I even put on the bench, not about who I put in the team. It's certainly made us a stronger unit."
The statistics do not lie and Doncaster have been of the division's most formidable sides in recent months. Plans are already being put in place for the next campaign and veteran defender Richard Wood has already committed with a new contract.
With long-term absentees such as George Miller on the comeback trail, the list of reasons for optimism is lengthening.
McCann said: "The winner in me was frustrated in the early part of the season but pleased in the second half of the season, in terms of where we are with the group and strength in depth.
"You try not to worry about them when they happen, you try focus on the boys that are fit but it's certainly helped us over the last few months."