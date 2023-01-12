Here, SussexWorld’s Mark Dunford sheds light on numerous controversies ahead of Saturday’s clash.

What's gone wrong at Crawley Town this season?

There have been a lot of issues this season. From the moment WAGMI United bought the club in April there seems to have been a lot of controversy. Firstly John Yems was suspended for alleged discriminatory comments before mutually agreeing to leave the club - he was this week found guilty on 11 charges and banned from all football for 15 months.

Doncaster's Kyle Hurst breaks through and runs on to score in the reverse fixture against Crawley Town.

Then their first managerial appointment in Kevin Betsy did not work out at all with only one win in his first 12 league games. Interim boss Lewis Young gave the side a lift with some good results but the performances were not what the owners wanted so they moved on to Matthew Etherington, who left after just 32 days in charge and three league games.

Etherington never got to play star player Tom Nichols, who he was told was not available for selection after the club received 'a serious offer' for him. Nichols later left to join relegation rivals Gillingham.

Senior players Tony Craig, George Francomb and Jake Hessenthaler have also not been in the squad leaving the starting XI with a lack of experience in recent games. There is still no reason given by the club for their absences.

It's fair to say the events off the field have affected the events on the field. Owners WAGMI use data to influence their decisions on style of play and potential signings - and they have a desired style of play. That style has not come off yet and they might have to accept that might need to change to a more 'League Two style' to help them get out of the hole they are in.

Firstly they need a new manager - Scott Lindsey was appointed on Wednesday - and some players to bolster a depleted squad and get the fans back on side.

Is it possible to sum up the mood of the supporters?

Anger and frustration. Anger at the sale of Tom Nichols, seeing co-owner Preston Johnson in the dugout following Etherington's departure and the lack of communication from the club on why Francomb, Craig and Hessenthaler are not being selected. Frustration at the results and performances obviously, but also at the time it has taken to appoint a new manager which has a knock on effect on getting transfers in.

Crawley fans want to see urgent action but they don't seem to be getting it for WAGMI.

Johnson did a video update which addressed a lot of the issues but fans just want to see decisions made, transfers coming in and a turnaround in results.

Are there any reasons to be cheerful at present?

Well, things can only get better. They have a lot of good players in the squad and the last performance against Newport County was very encouraging with a much more attacking performance.

Dom Telford, who signed with such fanfare in the summer, is also starting to find his scoring touch.

What do you think we can expect from Crawley on Saturday?