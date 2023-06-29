News you can trust since 1925
Could West Brom move for ex-Doncaster Rovers and Huddersfield Town boss to fill coaching vacancy?

A reshuffle of West Brom’s coaching team could present an opportunity for former Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield to reunite with Carlos Corberán.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 29th Jun 2023, 13:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 13:19 BST

Schofield, who was sacked by Doncaster last month following their lowest finish since returning to the Football League 20 years ago, was part of Corberán’s coaching staff at Huddersfield.

He also assisted the Spaniard during his time as Leeds United’s Under-23s boss.

On Thursday Albion confirmed James Morrison had left their first-team coaching staff to work under Scotland boss Steve Clarke.

Danny Schofield was dismissed as Doncaster Rovers boss in May.
Danny Schofield was dismissed as Doncaster Rovers boss in May.
That could present a route back into employment for Schofield, a highly regarded coach.

Corberán has already been joined in the West Midlands by another name familiar to Schofield.

Jorge Alarcón was Corberán’s assistant at Huddersfield when they reached the Championship play-off final at the end of the 2021/22 season before following him to Olympiacos and then the Hawthorns.

Schofield lost 19 of his 33 games in charge of Rovers.

He previously lasted just 69 days as Huddersfield boss.

