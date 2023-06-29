Schofield, who was sacked by Doncaster last month following their lowest finish since returning to the Football League 20 years ago, was part of Corberán’s coaching staff at Huddersfield.

He also assisted the Spaniard during his time as Leeds United’s Under-23s boss.

On Thursday Albion confirmed James Morrison had left their first-team coaching staff to work under Scotland boss Steve Clarke.

Danny Schofield was dismissed as Doncaster Rovers boss in May.

That could present a route back into employment for Schofield, a highly regarded coach.

Corberán has already been joined in the West Midlands by another name familiar to Schofield.

Jorge Alarcón was Corberán’s assistant at Huddersfield when they reached the Championship play-off final at the end of the 2021/22 season before following him to Olympiacos and then the Hawthorns.

Schofield lost 19 of his 33 games in charge of Rovers.