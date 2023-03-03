Could Doncaster Rovers be close to a takeover? Here’s everything we know

The future ownership of the club has been a source of speculation for some time and it is understood expressions of interest were received in January, although no progress has since been made.

In his New Year statement chief executive Gavin Baldwin revealed Club Doncaster now operates self-sustainably without funding from owners David Blunt and Terry Bramall.

That raised questions over their future.

A general view of the Eco-Power Stadium.

The club’s main sponsor, Doncaster-based waste recycling business Eco-Power, has been linked with a takeover bid.

But it is believed no such discussions have been held and the company is not currently pursuing a deal to buy Rovers.

Speaking at Doncaster’s annual Meet the Owners event last month, Blunt insisted he and Bramall remain committed to the club.

But both men stopped short of promising more investment, with their focus seemingly on ensuring Club Doncaster remains sustainable.

"I’m not aware of us having lots of people knocking on the door wanting to buy Club Doncaster,” said Bramall.

"We are not going to give the club away.

"We want to make sure that when we’re ready, when we have to retire, that we get people who can be as generous towards the club and as intelligent towards the club.”

Blunt said: “We may not appear in the press like some other owners do but I can assure you our commitment and enthusiasm is no less than anybody else’s.”