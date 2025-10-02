Connor O'Riordan injury update as Doncaster Rovers prepare for Burton Albion test

Doncaster Rovers are back at home on Saturday with a visit from lowly Burton Albion.

Rovers are in need of a positive result having lost four on the spin in all competitions - to Wigan, Wimbledon, Tottenham Hotspur and Luton. In terms of team news for Rovers, the big question is whether or not defender Connor O'Riordan will make it back in time for the meeting with the Brewers. Blackburn loanee O'Riordan went off in the early stages of last weekend's defeat at Luton Town with an ankle knock.

Speaking to the media on Thursday lunchtime, McCann said: "He's touch and go. He didn't do much (training) the early part of the week but he's ramped it up abit this back-end of the week. We'll see how he is. It was a nasty ankle injury he got at Luton but he seems a robust type of person so we're working hard on getting him ready."

Harry Clifton (hamstring) definitely misses out as he continues his rehab, with McCann adding: "We'll just give him a bit of time as he works towards returning."

The meeting with Burton (12.30pm) offers Rovers a chance to end their mini-rut with McCann saying this blank midweek has been important as it's allowed the whole group to reset.

"The most important thing was to have a positive week," he added. "We reflected and looked at it in different aspects and although you can be a bit blind-sided when you look back at a game, my job is to pick the bones out of it and pick out the bits where I think we were positive but also where we need to improve.

"The season is so long and there's lots of games to go after so there's no point of being down for three or four days. We picked everyone up off the floor and we now look forward."