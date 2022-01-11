Conflicting reports over Doncaster Rovers’ interest in Portsmouth winger

That is according to a report from our sister title, The News in Portsmouth, in reaction to suggestions the 30-year-old will be heading to the Eco-Power Stadium this month.

It had been reported by BBC Solent that Rovers were looking for an agreement to sign him this month, though nothing was imminent on the deal.

The Free Press understands Jacobs was on the list of potential targets being assessed heading into January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Rovers await news on whether two targets can secure their releases from their current clubs, The News has reported that Jacobs is not close to leaving Pompey – where he is one of the club’s top earners – nor does he have an agreement with another club.

Rovers chief executive Gavin Baldwin told the Free Press agreements have been reached with two potential permanent signings, who must now negotiate with their current clubs to secure their releases this month.

Jacobs is available for transfer having found himself on the fringes at Fratton Park and with boss Danny Cowley keen to carry out extensive renovation of his squad.

He is the third Portsmouth player Rovers have been linked with this month, having been tipped to push to sign John Marquis and Paul Downing.

It is understood Rovers have made no attempt to secure a return for former striker Marquis this month while boss Gary McSheffrey has admitted Downing is a potential target but likely too expensive in wage terms.

Jacobs has made only 15 appearances for Portsmouth this season, scoring once. All but five of those appearances have come off the bench.