Confirmed Doncaster Rovers team to play Stockport County with two changes
and live on Freeview channel 276
In total there are two changes from the side’s last starting XI in the league, the last-gasp defeat at home to Newport County a fortnight ago.
Into the side come Joseph Oluwu and Kyle Hurst. It is Hurst’s first league start since mid-December whilst Oluwu returns after missing out against Newport.
Out of the team go Billy Waters and George Broadbent with the former dropping down to the bench but Broadbent not involved in the matchday squad.
Hakeeb Adelakun, signed midweek on loan from Lincoln, is on the bench along with the returning Richard Wood and James Maxwell.
Rovers: Jones, Olowu, Molyneux, Rowe, Nixon, Bailey, Ironside, Hurst, McGrath, Close, Craig
Subs: Bottomley, Wood, Maxwell, Biggins, Carty, Waters, Adelakun
Referee: David Rock.