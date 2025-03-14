Confirmed: Doncaster Rovers' game at Salford City called off after England squad decision

A new date will have to be found for Rovers' trip to Salford. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Doncaster Rovers' proposed trip to Salford City later this month will now have to find a new date after being postponed due to international call-ups.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match at the Peninsula Stadium was scheduled for Saturday, March 22. But as per EFL rules, teams can request that a fixture is postponed if they have three or more players unavailable due to international call-ups.

And after Chelsea loanee Ted Sharman-Lowe was named in the England under-21s squad it takes the number of players that Rovers have unavailable to the threshold of three. Patrick Kelly and Charlie Crew have also been selected by Northern Ireland under-21s and Wales under-19s respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharman-Lowe is included in Lee Carsley's squad for upcoming games away at France and then Portugal at the Hawthorns.

A new date has yet to be confirmed for the game against the Ammies but a quick glance at the calendar suggest only three spots where it could be pencilled in for: Tuesday, April 8, April 15 or April 29.

Rovers head to Crewe on Saturday (12.30pm) looking to increase their lead over the chasing pack before the 3pm kick-offs.