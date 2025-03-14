Confirmed: Doncaster Rovers' game at Salford City called off after England squad decision
The match at the Peninsula Stadium was scheduled for Saturday, March 22. But as per EFL rules, teams can request that a fixture is postponed if they have three or more players unavailable due to international call-ups.
And after Chelsea loanee Ted Sharman-Lowe was named in the England under-21s squad it takes the number of players that Rovers have unavailable to the threshold of three. Patrick Kelly and Charlie Crew have also been selected by Northern Ireland under-21s and Wales under-19s respectively.
Sharman-Lowe is included in Lee Carsley's squad for upcoming games away at France and then Portugal at the Hawthorns.
A new date has yet to be confirmed for the game against the Ammies but a quick glance at the calendar suggest only three spots where it could be pencilled in for: Tuesday, April 8, April 15 or April 29.
Rovers head to Crewe on Saturday (12.30pm) looking to increase their lead over the chasing pack before the 3pm kick-offs.