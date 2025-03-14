Confirmed: Doncaster Rovers' game at Salford City called off after England squad decision

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 14th Mar 2025, 12:00 BST
A new date will have to be found for Rovers' trip to Salford. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)placeholder image
Doncaster Rovers' proposed trip to Salford City later this month will now have to find a new date after being postponed due to international call-ups.

The match at the Peninsula Stadium was scheduled for Saturday, March 22. But as per EFL rules, teams can request that a fixture is postponed if they have three or more players unavailable due to international call-ups.

And after Chelsea loanee Ted Sharman-Lowe was named in the England under-21s squad it takes the number of players that Rovers have unavailable to the threshold of three. Patrick Kelly and Charlie Crew have also been selected by Northern Ireland under-21s and Wales under-19s respectively.

Sharman-Lowe is included in Lee Carsley's squad for upcoming games away at France and then Portugal at the Hawthorns.

A new date has yet to be confirmed for the game against the Ammies but a quick glance at the calendar suggest only three spots where it could be pencilled in for: Tuesday, April 8, April 15 or April 29.

Rovers head to Crewe on Saturday (12.30pm) looking to increase their lead over the chasing pack before the 3pm kick-offs.

