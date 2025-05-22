Confirmed: Doncaster Rovers finalise coaching staff with addition of former Hull City man

Barry Richardson spent a sizeable portion of his coaching career at Hull City, working alongside Grant McCann and Cliff Byrne. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Doncaster Rovers have a new addition to their coaching staff, with Barry Richardson's arrival confirmed on Thursday.

Despite being best known as a goalkeeping coach, the 55-year-old will come in as a first team coach. The role of existing goalkeeping coach Kyle Letheren will remain unchanged.

It marks a return to Rovers for Richardson, who had two separate spells at Doncaster in the 2000s as a player and also coached under Dave Penney and Sean O'Driscoll. He also reunites with current manager Grant McCann and assistant Cliff Byrne, both of whom he worked with at Hull City.

Richardson was with the Tigers from 2018 up until last summer. Announcing the news on his Twitter/X account at the time, he wrote: "After almost 7 seasons at Hull City my time at the club has ended today. I’ve worked with some top people throughout the club and made life long friends. Time has now begun to find a new adventure."

Richardson and McCann have remained in contact down the years, with the former congratulating Rovers on their promotion on social media last month.

Speaking to Rovers’ website, Richardson said: “I’m really excited to be back here. It’s been a long time since I’ve been here and my first opportunity as a coach came here. I’m excited to be back and I know Grant and Cliff really well. We’ve kept in touch a lot and I’ve spent quite a bit of time watching games over the last couple of years.

“I love what I do - being around football and good people - and that won’t change here.

“This group is developing into a really good footballing team and they’ve got a lot of tenacity and determination as well which is a huge part of it.”