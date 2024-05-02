Concerns over as many as 10 players ahead of Doncaster Rovers versus Crewe Alexandra play-off tie
They are unbeaten in 12, with a couple of draws sandwiching a superb ten-game winning streak. They travel to Cheshire to face Crewe Alexandra on Monday teatime in the first leg of their semi-final.
For the hosts, the number of players potentially unavailable to them is into double figures.
Alex will definitely be without goalkeeping duo Tom Booth and Harvey Davies (both hamstring), while Jack Powell (knee), Luke Offord (ankle) and Owen Lunt (back) also miss the fixture.
Manager Lee Bell also has concerns over another quintet: Matus Holicek (ankle), Lewis Billington (calf), Christopher Long (knee), Ed Turns (knee) and Conor Thomas (hamstring) are all being given as much time as possible to try and make the squad.
Bell told Crewe's website: "We won’t know about those players for a few days.
"It's very unlikely that they will all be fit and available to be in the squad but we will give them every opportunity. They will be desperate to play, they are good players and we want them in and around the team.”
Rovers chief Grant McCann will issue a team update of his own when he addresses the media on Saturday morning.
There was one big boost that arrived on Wednesday, with the news that goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala will be eligible to play after his red card at Gillingham last week was rescinded.
