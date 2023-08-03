Have you ever known the atmosphere at a football club transform so fast?

Rovers were at a low ebb back in May following that final-day defeat to Walsall, their 26th loss of a 51-game season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even with the prospect of Terry Bramall’s investment on the horizon, optimism was in short supply having been drained in the previous two years.

Cometh the hour, cometh McCann.

Four days later Doncaster made their signing of the summer: Grant McCann.

It’s not the arrival of 10 new players that saw season-ticket sales surge, it’s the man who signed them.

The club’s former chairman John Ryan was one of their biggest critics last season. Thanks largely to McCann’s return, he’s now their biggest cheerleader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers had been crying out for a leader and McCann fits the bill.

His CV, which spans almost 350 games as a manager in the Championship and League One, inspires confidence.

Together with his long-time assistant, Cliff Byrne, another popular figure with an impressive background, McCann has been there and done it.

The pair have a proven track record of success and have shown they can bounce back from setbacks when they inevitably hit.

Doncaster have pulled off a coup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promotion is in their sights, but with League Two looking stronger than ever it is far from guaranteed.

McCann has told his players he thinks they can win the division.

Given their competition, a top-half finish wouldn’t be a disaster, even if the boss would probably label that a failure.

Top 10? Progress – Rovers finished 18th last season.

Top seven? Brilliant. Top three? That’d probably make McCann League Two’s manager of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But having had just five weeks to work with the players, some of whom are playing under their third boss in under a year, he may need time and patience.

A re-engaged fan base will no doubt play their part.

After last term, when Bramall’s cash might have been more effective, a big turnaround will be required.

But Doncaster have invested well, with at least two players fighting for every position.

Opinion is divided on McCann’s best XI, underlining the strength in depth and competition for places.

It was bleak for a while, but the optimism is back and it all starts at home to Harrogate on Saturday.