Comment: Doncaster Rovers need to bottle Everton Carabao Cup energy in 'bread and butter' games
Despite the defeat it was a memorable night for Doncaster, who did themselves proud against elite opposition and showed what they are capable of.
But it will count for nothing if they don’t build on it, starting against Swindon tomorrow.
While Rovers’ situation is far from desperate, it would boost everyone if they could get more points on the board in League Two sooner, rather than later.
We all enjoyed the best atmosphere at the Eco-Power Stadium for a long time on Wednesday.
The only way to get crowds and noise levels like that back is with exciting performances and wins.
We often see teams come crashing back down to earth after the comedown of a big cup tie.
That’s the challenge for McCann’s men to avoid.
He insisted there were only positives to take from playing against a Premier League team, as did Tommy Rowe, who was taken off early to preserve his energy levels.
In that case there won’t be many excuses if Doncaster don’t show up against Swindon.
The Robins won their last game 6-0 and have had a full week to prepare for this one, so getting a positive result will be a tough ask.
Of course, it will be hard for Rovers to go again after a big shift.
But, if their stretched squad can find the energy to build on their improving performances, they can bottle some of the positivity from Wednesday to their advantage, rather than see it go to waste.
Don’t let this be another false dawn.