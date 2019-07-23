Come and join the boys invite at Barnburgh Athletic Junior Football Club
An invite to join a fledgling junior football team has been sent out following a new club’s first successful season.
Following a fantastic first season Barnburgh Athletic Junior Football Club are set to grow and will now be developing an under seven’s team.
The under 10s, junior football team, set up by Jill and Ian Wood, directors of award-winning Doncaster based Signum Facilities Management, were cup semi-finalists.
Ian Wood said: “We are very proud of our Doncaster roots and set up Barnburgh Athletic Junior Football Club to help to encourage young people in our local villages to get active and take part in a real community team.
“They have had an amazing first season, the team have gelled well.
“In their first season, we’ve gained chartered status, got through to the semi finals of the cup, received grant funding and made sure that the team all got involved with the community activities taking place, such as the Barnburgh carnival.
“It’s about more than just how they perform on the pitch, it is about working together and seeing the difference they can make in their local community.
“Our huge thanks also go to the Rotary Club of Doncaster St George’s who have recently donated to the club. Kind donations like this will make a real difference to the team.”
Due to the success of the first season for the under 10s, Ian and Jill have set up an under 7s team and are now on the lookout for more players.
Jill Wood, director at Signum and Vice President of Doncaster Chamber, said: “We are so pleased with the players and what they have achieved this season.
“We are a huge football loving family and our relationship with Doncaster Rovers FC really inspired us to set up this grassroots team which is now growing to develop an under seven’s side.”
The team are now preparing for their big summer camp out.
For further information about Signum FM visit www.signumfm.co.uk