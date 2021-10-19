Club Thorne Colliery stay top while Harworth go down to high-flying Newark
Brad Johnston’s first half goal earned Club Thorne Colliery a hard fought 1-0 win over Sutton Rovers.
Unbeaten Colliery remain top of the Premier North Division of the Central Midlands League with Newark Town still breathing down their necks.
Harworth Colliery could have done Thorne a favour but went down 2-1 to Newark at the Jones Recreation Ground.
Two goals in six first half minutes did the damage. Elliott Burrell got the opener on 39 minutes and Lewis Chambers headed home number two on the stroke of half time.
Harworth staged a late rally and were rewarded with a Sam Flower goal ten minutes from the end.
Sixth-placed AFC Bentley suffered only their third league defeat of the season at the hands of Dearne & District, who ran out 3-1 winners courtesy of goals from Tom Davage, Nick Guest and Billy Smith. Josh Bowkett relpied for Bentley.
Askern Miners drew 1-1 at home to fellow strugglers Collingham. The visitors took a 14th minute lead but Bruno Holden equalised for the Miners with five minutes left on the clock.
Askern enjoyed their first win in 12 games in midweek when they beat Bottesford Town Development 2-1 in the Abacus Lighting Floodlit Cup thanks to goals from Alex Rennie and Jacob Toomer.