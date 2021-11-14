Club Thorne Colliery extend lead at top of Central Midlands League
Form team Club Thorne Colliery extended their lead at the top of the Central Midlands League Premier North Division with a 3-1 win at St Joseph’s Rockware of Worksop.
Shay Evans-Booth scored twice and Morgan Brown was also on target to help Thorne record a sixth straight league win.
James O’Neill’s side, who remain unbeaten and have won 15 out of 17 games, now have a five-point lead at the top.
Retford United leapfrogged Newark Town into second spot by beating them 1-0 at Cannon Park courtesy of an 83rd minute goal from Mason Barlow.
Lowly Askern Miners scored in the last minute to draw 1-1 at home to AFC Bentley.
Theo Mowatt put sixth-placed Bentley ahead but Jason Kearsley’s last gasp strike ensured the spoils were shared.
Askern are one place and six points above bottom side AFC Phoenix having played three games more.