Club Thorne Colliery extend lead at top of Central Midlands League

Club Thorne Colliery

Shay Evans-Booth scored twice and Morgan Brown was also on target to help Thorne record a sixth straight league win.

James O’Neill’s side, who remain unbeaten and have won 15 out of 17 games, now have a five-point lead at the top.

Retford United leapfrogged Newark Town into second spot by beating them 1-0 at Cannon Park courtesy of an 83rd minute goal from Mason Barlow.

Lowly Askern Miners scored in the last minute to draw 1-1 at home to AFC Bentley.

Theo Mowatt put sixth-placed Bentley ahead but Jason Kearsley’s last gasp strike ensured the spoils were shared.