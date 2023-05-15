News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

Cliff Byrne returns to Doncaster Rovers as assistant manager to Grant McCann

The future of Chad Gribble and Paul Green remains unclear after Doncaster Rovers confirmed Cliff Byrne as their new assistant manager.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 15th May 2023, 10:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 10:20 BST

Byrne will team up with Grant McCann once again, having assisted him in his first spell as Doncaster boss during the 2018/19 season.

The pair have also worked together at Peterborough United and Hull City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Byrne said: “I’m really excited.

Cliff Byrne in his first spell as Doncaster Rovers assistant boss.Cliff Byrne in his first spell as Doncaster Rovers assistant boss.
Cliff Byrne in his first spell as Doncaster Rovers assistant boss.
Most Popular

“Once the manager informed me that there was interest there and established that it was strong, I said yes, absolutely.

“Everything about the club, the dynamic, what the ownership are looking for - it all felt right. I really feel that the club can be successful.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As a coach and a manager, you want to go in and see if you can improve and bring the club back to where they want to be.

"I firmly believe that there is an opportunity to do that here. With a lot of hard work, quality and togetherness along the way, I believe that is achievable.”

Byrne and McCann were previously teammates at Scunthorpe United, where they won promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs in 2008/09.

In a statement, Rovers said: “Discussions continue with existing members of the coaching staff Chad Gribble and Paul Green over their roles.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gribble had been assistant to Danny Schofield, who was sacked last week, after being promoted from managing the club’s under-18 side.

Green was also promoted to the first team set-up under Schofield to work as first-team transition coach. He had previously been fitness coach under Richie Wellens before moving to the youth team.

Related topics:Grant McCannDoncasterPeterborough United