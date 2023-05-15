Cliff Byrne returns to Doncaster Rovers as assistant manager to Grant McCann
The future of Chad Gribble and Paul Green remains unclear after Doncaster Rovers confirmed Cliff Byrne as their new assistant manager.
Byrne will team up with Grant McCann once again, having assisted him in his first spell as Doncaster boss during the 2018/19 season.
The pair have also worked together at Peterborough United and Hull City.
Byrne said: “I’m really excited.
“Once the manager informed me that there was interest there and established that it was strong, I said yes, absolutely.
“Everything about the club, the dynamic, what the ownership are looking for - it all felt right. I really feel that the club can be successful.
“As a coach and a manager, you want to go in and see if you can improve and bring the club back to where they want to be.
"I firmly believe that there is an opportunity to do that here. With a lot of hard work, quality and togetherness along the way, I believe that is achievable.”
Byrne and McCann were previously teammates at Scunthorpe United, where they won promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs in 2008/09.
In a statement, Rovers said: “Discussions continue with existing members of the coaching staff Chad Gribble and Paul Green over their roles.”
Gribble had been assistant to Danny Schofield, who was sacked last week, after being promoted from managing the club’s under-18 side.
Green was also promoted to the first team set-up under Schofield to work as first-team transition coach. He had previously been fitness coach under Richie Wellens before moving to the youth team.