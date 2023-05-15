Cliff Byrne returns to Doncaster Rovers as assistant manager to Grant McCann

Byrne will team up with Grant McCann once again, having assisted him in his first spell as Doncaster boss during the 2018/19 season.

The pair have also worked together at Peterborough United and Hull City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Byrne said: “I’m really excited.

Cliff Byrne in his first spell as Doncaster Rovers assistant boss.

“Once the manager informed me that there was interest there and established that it was strong, I said yes, absolutely.

“Everything about the club, the dynamic, what the ownership are looking for - it all felt right. I really feel that the club can be successful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a coach and a manager, you want to go in and see if you can improve and bring the club back to where they want to be.

"I firmly believe that there is an opportunity to do that here. With a lot of hard work, quality and togetherness along the way, I believe that is achievable.”

Byrne and McCann were previously teammates at Scunthorpe United, where they won promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs in 2008/09.

In a statement, Rovers said: “Discussions continue with existing members of the coaching staff Chad Gribble and Paul Green over their roles.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gribble had been assistant to Danny Schofield, who was sacked last week, after being promoted from managing the club’s under-18 side.