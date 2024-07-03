Clarity on Doncaster Rovers sell-on fee after ex-striker seals six-figure move
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 31-year-old has been in red-hot form over the past couple of seasons and yesterday completed a switch to the League One side.
City, intent on mounting a promotion push back to the Championship at the first time of asking following relegation, have reportedly signed May for £775,000 from Charlton. He spent just one season with the Addicks, scoring 23 times to finish as the third tier's top scorer. He has inked a three-year deal at St Andrew's.
"It is exciting times, I want to hit the ground running... push on and, hopefully, get promoted," he told their official website.
Rovers fans may well be scratching their heads at just how prolific May has been since leaving DN4. He netted just 10 times in 92 league outings for Rovers between 2017 and 2020.
Darren Ferguson took a punt on him, winning the race for his signature whilst up against plenty of EFL rivals. But May flattered to deceive and so the decision was made to sanction his departure to Cheltenham Town in January 2020.
After a quiet start there, he burst into life in 2021-22 and scored 23 league goals before following it up with 20 the following campaign.
That earned him a £250,000 move to Charlton, netting Rovers an estimated 20 per cent sell-on fee after inserting the clause into the arrangement at the time. He’s now moved on again and the Free Press understands that Rovers will receive a portion of the sell-on fee that Cheltenham get from the deal. It is unclear on the exact amount but it does mean that May continues to boost Rovers’ coffers more than four-and-a-half years since he departed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.