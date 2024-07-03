Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Erstwhile Doncaster Rovers striker Alfie May has sealed a big-money move to Birmingham City.

The 31-year-old has been in red-hot form over the past couple of seasons and yesterday completed a switch to the League One side.

City, intent on mounting a promotion push back to the Championship at the first time of asking following relegation, have reportedly signed May for £775,000 from Charlton. He spent just one season with the Addicks, scoring 23 times to finish as the third tier's top scorer. He has inked a three-year deal at St Andrew's.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is exciting times, I want to hit the ground running... push on and, hopefully, get promoted," he told their official website.

Rovers fans may well be scratching their heads at just how prolific May has been since leaving DN4. He netted just 10 times in 92 league outings for Rovers between 2017 and 2020.

Darren Ferguson took a punt on him, winning the race for his signature whilst up against plenty of EFL rivals. But May flattered to deceive and so the decision was made to sanction his departure to Cheltenham Town in January 2020.

After a quiet start there, he burst into life in 2021-22 and scored 23 league goals before following it up with 20 the following campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad