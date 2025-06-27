Clarity for Doncaster Rovers fans regarding fixture changes and Sky Sports timescales

Rovers saw plenty of matches moved for live Sky Sports coverage last season. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The fixtures for the 2025-26 season were released on Thursday and Doncaster Rovers were handed a home opener for their return to League One.

Grant McCann's side will welcome Exeter City to the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday, August 2 at 3pm - at least that is the plan for the time being. Of course, all teams are effectively at the behest of Sky Sports who dictate which fixtures are moved for broadcast as part of their bumper TV deal with the EFL that started last season.

In 2024-25 ample games were moved for TV coverage, many to the earlier 12.30pm slot on a Saturday. It's highly likely this will be the case again for Rovers, just as it was last season with lots of matches shifted especially towards the latter part of the title-winning campaign. A little clarity has been provided by the broadcaster, thankfully. As listed on the EFL website, here is what guidance they've given to fans regarding notice of games moving next season:

"By 3 July 2025, selections shall be announced in respect of all live broadcast matches to be played before the end of September.

"By 31 July 2025, selections shall be announced in respect of all matches scheduled to be played prior to the end of the third round of the FA Cup (January 2026).

"By 7 November 2025, selections shall be announced in respect of all matches to be played between the end of the third round proper of the FA Cup and the last weekend of February. This is up to five months’ notice provided to fans and clubs, a significant increase on the previous deal, which had seen five weeks' notice given across the majority of the season. By selecting TV picks early and giving much more notice, fans will be able to plan with certainty when making travel and hotel arrangements."

They add that broadcast games scheduled for the first week of March onwards will be announced on a four-week rolling basis from February 1 onwards.