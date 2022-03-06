Cheltenham Town boss identifies the key to his side's win over Doncaster Rovers

Substitute Kieran Agard is put under pressure. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

That was the verdict of Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff after seeing his side complete a routine win over relegation-threatened Doncaster Rovers.

The Robins’ 4-0 victory moved them onto 44 points – 13 clear of danger. Rovers remain four points from safety with games quickly running out.

“It was a case of not inviting them on because they are scrapping for their lives,” Duff said.

“They've had some good away results. People will look at the table, but they've taken 10 points from their previous five away games at places like MK Dons and Sunderland.

“They didn't look like they wanted it any more than us today, or wanted to scrap any harder than us and that's important.

“We have to always win that battle and then try and bring our football to it. It can't be the other way around and we showed that today.”

Former Rovers striker Alfie May’s freekick broke the deadlock and Ben Williams headed in a second for the Robins before the break.

Adam Clayton saw red for the visitors before May added his second and Mattie Pollock headed home the fourth late on.

“We were the better team,” said Duff. “They have made some brilliant blocks in the first half to keep it to what it was. I was pleased with it and we looked fairly comfortable.

“It was a scrappy game, the pitch has gone a little bit difficult and it's hard to pass the ball as well as we did, but when we did, the second goal was a really good move.

“Second half, following the red card, we didn't need to go chasing it.