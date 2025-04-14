Chelsea man on his progression at Doncaster Rovers and rubbing shoulders with England stars

Ted Sharman-Lowe is an ever-present in the league for Rovers this season. Pic: Howard Roe.

Ted Sharman-Lowe believes he has "progressed massively" in his season-long loan at Doncaster Rovers.

The Chelsea goalkeeper, 22, has embarked on a first proper season of men's football with Grant McCann's side. He's played every minute of their league campaign so far as they look to seal promotion out of an ultra-tight League Two this term. "I think I've progressed massively to be honest," he said following last weekend's drama-filled draw with AFC Wimbledon.

"I'd still like to go further as I think there's a lot more to come from me. But from the first five to ten games of the season to now I think I've come on a lot and I think the players have got more trust in me. And also I've definitely got more trust in myself so hopefully there's more to come.

"As a young loan player, getting that trust from the senior lads is massive. Definitely as the season has gone on I've felt more part of the group and it's really good."

Sharman-Lowe was rewarded for his form with a maiden England under-21 call-up recently. It continued the rise up the national ranks for the Leicester-born stopper who has already represented his country at under-17, under-19 and under-20 level.

He rubbed shoulders with some big names in Lee Carsley's squad for a friendly double-header as they lost an eight-goal thriller to France before beating Portugal 4-2 at the Hawthorns.

That latter game saw Sharman-Lowe play the second half in what was understandably a proud moment for him.

"It was unreal to be honest," he says of the experience. "It was a massive achievement for me and my family. It was unlike any other England call-up I've had. The squad was packed with Premier League lads and it was unreal. Very different to League Two football but really good.

"Our base was at St George's Park and I've been there quite a few times now. And when I was at Burton I was training there every day as well. The facilities are unreal, the players are really good and it's just a different level.

"There was some big names in there. Harvey Elliott, Liam Delap, Taylor Harwood-Bellis - I think there was 14 or so Premier League players which was really good. It was good to see that level as it's where I'm aspiring to be."

Now fully immersed back in the Rovers bubble, Sharman-Lowe wants to get the job finished and secure automatic promotion with Grant McCann's side.

A key game is coming up away at Salford City on Tuesday - Rovers' game in hand, which if they win could see them rise to second.

"We just need to knuckle down and get a few points on the board," he added. "Promotion would be my first one. And for the club it would be huge so we've just got to go for it."