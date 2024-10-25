Chelsea loanee heaps praise on Doncaster Rovers coach as he makes honest admission

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ted Sharman-Lowe readily admits that Doncaster Rovers are "not quite at 100 per cent" but is backing them to improve.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant McCann's side are firmly lodged in the promotion race at this early juncture but their season has been punctuated by costly losses. The latest came on Tuesday night, when lowly Bromley escaped South Yorkshire with all three points. Rovers put on a mightily frustrating performance as they dominated possession and created more chances yet simply failed to find a route through to goal.

Despite the setback, they remain fourth in the standings and just four points off the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we're in a very good spot," Chelsea loanee Sharman-Lowe said. "All the players, we're nailed on with what we want to achieve this year. We're taking it game by game and we'll just keep pushing to be higher in the league.

"I think we've shown in games we've lost, and even in ones that we've won where we've conceded silly goals, that we're not quite at 100 per cent yet but we have got more to go and if we get there, we should be alright."

On a personal basis, Sharman-Lowe is enjoying an extended run in senior football for the first time in his career. Previous loan spells have mostly seen him used as back-up but he's started every league game this term for Rovers and has five clean sheets from 14 outings so far (in all competitions).

"The lads have welcomed me in really well," he said. "I've been here for a while now so I feel like I know everyone and know the area. It's perfect for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The goalkeeping group is really good too. We spend a lot of time together so it's important that it all works well.

Ted Sharman-Lowe is on a season-long loan at Rovers from Premier League giants Chelsea.

"Kyle (Letheren, goalkeeping coach) has been really good too. His sessions are fun and always match-realistic which I like. It's been really helpful doing the match clips and him giving me good advice."

Rovers head to Yorkshire rivals Bradford City on Saturday, in a game that pits fourth against fifth.