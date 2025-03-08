Chelsea loanee discusses potential Doncaster Rovers return next season

Doncaster Rovers loanee Ted Sharman-Lowe says he would be open to a potential return to the club next season.

The goalkeeper has been an ever-present in the league, making 35 appearances as Grant McCann's side target automatic promotion out of League Two.

Sharman-Lowe, 21, arrived on loan from Premier League giants Chelsea and is one of many custodians currently out on loan away from the London side. Last summer he signed a fresh one-year deal with the Blues with the option of a further year.

It is unclear what his parent club's plans are for him next season but when asked by BBC Sheffield if he would be open to returning to South Yorkshire in 2025-26, he replied: "Yeah, I would say so. But we've not had any sort of chats like that. From my point of view, everyone at Chelsea and even people here, there's been no kind of conversations (like that).

"We've just mainly focused on doing well in the league. But it's a good club, I've enjoyed my time here and I like everyone here so it's good."

Today's home clash with Swindon offer Rovers a chance to get back to winning ways after a shock defeat to Bromley midweek. On a personal level, Sharman-Lowe will also be hoping to enter double figures for clean sheets in the league against Ian Holloway's side.

"I feel like I've built into it (the season) and I've still got time to grow and better my performances," he added.

"Promotion is the main aim we're all focused on but personally I want to finish the season strong and stay fit and hopefully rack up some more clean sheets. Clean sheets are what we're trying to do and hopefully we can make it ten against Swindon."