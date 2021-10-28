Charlton Athletic v Doncaster Rovers: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off? Is there any team news?

Rovers superfan Paul Mayfield is pictured before the win over Cheltenham. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Rovers travel to south-east London having taken four points from the last two games to move themselves off the bottom of League One.

Charlton, who lie 22nd in the table, are just one point and one place better off than Doncaster but turned in a much-improved performance under caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson to win at Sunderland last weekend following Nigel Adkins’ departure.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is Charlton Athletic v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers take on Charlton this coming Saturday (October 30) at The Valley.

Kick-off is 3pm.

What are the odds for Charlton Athletic v Doncaster Rovers?

Odds courtesy of Sky Bet

Charlton Athletic win 3/4

Draw 5/2

Doncaster Rovers win 7/2

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

What TV channel is Charlton Athletic v Doncaster Rovers?

The clash between Doncaster Rovers and Cambridge United won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Charlton Athletic v Doncaster Rovers online?

Rovers’ clash with Charlton is not available to stream in the United Kingdom.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Rovers fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Charlton Athletic v Doncaster Rovers?

The Doncaster Free Press will have full coverage on our website including live text commentary.

BBC Radio Sheffield will have updates on the following frequencies: 88.6FM, 94.7FM, 104.1FM, plus Freeview: 734.

Are there any tickets available for Charlton Athletic v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers fans have until 3pm on Friday to purchase tickets for the clash against Charlton in League One on the club’s website.

Tickets will be available on the day with a £3 increase (except juniors). Payment on the day is card only.

Is there any team news ahead of Charlton Athletic v Doncaster Rovers?

Tommy Rowe (back) remains doubtful and Dan Gardner could miss out after struggling on his return to the side against Cambridge following a calf injury.

Ben Close is out for three weeks with a hamstring issue, while further news on Jon Taylor’s injury setback is expected when Richie Wellens speaks to the media on Friday.