Lakin, who is primarily a central midfielder, becomes Doncaster’s fifth and possibly final signing of the January transfer window – and fourth loan arrival this month.

The 23-year-old spent this week training with the club and could make his debut against Mansfield Town tomorrow.

He said: “My aim is to play consistently. I want to play as many games as I can and also help the team get into the top seven.

Charlie Lakin of Burton Albion crosses the ball during the Sky Bet League One match between AFC Wimbledon and Burton Albion at Plough Lane on October 02, 2021 in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

“When I play consistently I’m a confident player, that’s what I want to get back to and I’m sure the fans will enjoy watching me when I get back to that stage.

“I’m very energetic, I won’t stop running, I like to attack and create things.”

Lakin has played eight times for Dino Maamria’s Burton this term but was told he could leave the club this month.

He joined the Brewers in 2021 on a three-year deal from Birmingham City, where he began his career, making 28 appearances in his debut season.

Lakin previously spent time on loan at Ross County in the Scottish Premiership, scoring three times in 14 outings.

He also made 16 appearances for Birmingham.

Lakin said: "I’m striving to get better game by game and I want to better myself as a person and a player.”

Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield added: “He wants to really knuckle down and get his career back on track after finding himself out of the team at Burton.