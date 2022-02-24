Championship club hire former Doncaster Rovers assistant boss

Noel Hunt. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

The 39-year-old, who was Richie Wellens’ right hand man at Rovers, has been appointed as under-23s manager at Reading.

He has been given the title Senior Professional Development Coach but will be working predominantly with the Royals’ U23s.

Hunt made 162 appearances for Reading and became a fans’ favourite as he helped them win promotion to the Premier League in 2012.

Michael Gilkes, Reading’s academy manager, said: “Noel was a great player for this club, possessing all the attributes we want to instil in our young players within the academy.

"He is an exemplary role model for our aspiring youngsters, a coach of the highest calibre and, put simply, a fantastic character to welcome back to our club.”

Meanwhile, Bradford City have appointed Mark Hughes as their new manager.