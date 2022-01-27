Championship boss full of praise for Doncaster Rovers new boy Mipo Odubeko

Mipo Odubeko during his loan with Huddersfield Town

Odubeko arrived at the Eco-Power Stadium on Thursday after agreeing a loan move from West Ham United for the remainder of the campaign.

He spent the first half of the season with Huddersfield but managed only six substitute appearances before the Hammers exercised a break clause earlier this month.

While he may not have handed the striker regular game time, Corberan was nevertheless impressed with the 19-year-old during his time in West Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And he believes the work Odubeko has done in the first half of the season means he is now fully prepared for senior football.

Corberan said: “I hope all the best to him because for me he’s a very good lad.

"He was working hard enough for me, but he’s still young and needs more minutes.

"The reason for the loan was to help continue him to develop, because West Ham understand that their under-23s was not enough for him to develop and I agree, but sometimes the first step of a loan is the more complicated step.

"I think he was growing with the passing of the months with us. I was watching a more mature player, and more able to compete in the second part of the loan than in the first part of the loan.

“But it’s true that we couldn't guarantee to him the minutes that for me he needs.

"For me he was spending the first part of the loan more focused on adapting his skills for senior football, and for me he has completed this process.

"But the second part of the loan for me had to be linked with showing these skills he's [learned] in a real game situation, and it’s something we cannot guarantee right now to him.

“So for us it was very important for the player - to help him to continue to develop - to find a project where he can show these improvements.

"But I am fully convinced he is a player with a lot of talent, that he has something special in his finishing, and he’s a player we wish all the best.”

*