Central Midlands League round-up: Thorne knocked off top but rivals drop points

200 up for Harworth’s Lee Edmondson. Photo: John Mushet

Colliery, who remain unbeaten in the Premier North Division of the Central Midlands League, saw their game at fourth-placed Clay Cross postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

That allowed Retford United to leapfrog them into pole position ater an 8-0 thrashing of Sheffield Reserves.

However, Thorne are only one point behind and have two games in hand on the new leaders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And James O’Neill’s side received something of an unexpected boost when fellow title challengers Newark Town, who had only lost once previously this season, went down 2-0 at mid-table side St Joseph's Rockware of Worksop.

Fifth-placed Dinnington Town, who have games in hand on the leaders and visit Thorne this weekend, also suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat at home to Kiveton MW.

AFC Bentley, who lie seventh in the table, also saw their game at Glapwell postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Club captain Lee Edmondson made his 200th appearance for Harworth Colliery at home to Staveley Miners Welfare Reserves but the day did not go to plan as the visitors ran out 6-0 winners.

Ainsley Finney was sent off for eighth-placed Colliery who have won just one of their last seven games.