Central Midlands League round-up: AFC Bentley hit for six by promotion rivals

AFC Bentley slumped to their biggest home defeat of the season as they went down 6-1 against Central Midlands League North Division promotion rivals Retford.

Beaten just once in the league this season, the visitors raced out of the blocks and scored three without reply in the 15 minutes.

Any hopes the fifth-placed home side may have entertained of overturning the 4-0 interval deficit were dealt a double blow midway through the second half when Retford scored in quick succession.

Michael Attard bagged a late consolation for the Doncaster side.

Second bottom Thorne Colliery picked up a welcome point in their battle against relegation when sharing the spoils with mid-table Dinnington Town at Moorends Welfare.

Town looked to be on course for their sixth league win of the season when taking a 2-0 lead following a goalless first half.

But the home side, who have shown signs of better times ahead since the turn of the year, hit back to level the scores with a brace by the long-serving Kirk Frost.

None of the local sides were in action in Division One North but two of them clashed in the Doncaster & District FA Challenge Cup with goals by Mitch Wain and Callum Stockton securing title-chasing Sutton Rovers a 2-0 win over Epworth Town Colts.