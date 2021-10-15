Central Midlands League: Harworth on the rise, Thorne remain unbeaten
Harworth Colliery beat Dinnington Town 2-1 on Tuesday night to leapfrog their neighbours into sixth spot in the Central Midlands League Premier North Division table.
Liam Arnold put Harworth ahead with a curling effort after 28 minutes and Charlie Baird doubled the home side’s lead midway through the second half.
Some poor defending allowed Dinnington to instantly halve the deficit but Colliery went on to record their seventh league win of the season.
Ash Barber’s side host title-chasing Newark Town on Saturday.
Club Thorne Colliery remain unbeaten and a point clear at the top after a 5-1 win at Kiveton Miners Welfare on Saturday.
Josh Gelder bagged a hat trick, while Morgan Brown and Evan Fortune-West were also on target.
Thorne host Sutton Rovers on Saturday.
AFC Bentley lie fifth in the table following a 3-1 win over Crowle Colts with goals from Joe Smith, Neil Johnstone and Devan Hannan.