Captain Fantastic hoping he and Doncaster Rovers can both thrive in League One step-up

Bailey took over the armband full-time after Richard Wood's retirement.

When Richard Wood departed Doncaster Rovers this summer, following the decision to hang up his boots, there was only one logical choice to replace him as club captain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owen Bailey had already donned the armband ample times in Wood's absence through injury last season. In addition, Wood himself made the decision to ensure Bailey took the limelight alongside him for the big trophy lift at Notts County on the last day after the League Two title was sewn up.

Having started every single league game across the last two years, there's surely no-one more fitting of the honour than the 26-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've been lucky to captain all the clubs I've played for. It's something I take pride from and I like to throw myself into things and lead by example really," Bailey told the Free Press.

Owen Bailey has started every league game since arriving at Rovers in the summer of 2023.

"Growing up when I got to the under-18s at Newcastle I was captain and then I got made captain again quite early for the under-21s. And at Gateshead too when I went there. I don't know what it is about me, maybe it's the way I talk or the way I play - I'm not sure. But I've always found myself in leadership roles and I think it brings the best out of me."

The forthcoming season represents a first crack at League One for many of Grant McCann's players, including Bailey.

And he is itching to test himself on the next rung of the EFL ladder after stellar performances over the past two seasons in the fourth tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can't wait," he added. "I think when you play against better teams and better players, then you tend to play better yourself. Looking at some of sides in the division, there's a lot of big clubs and there'll be a lot who fancy themselves to be up there.

"I think it's just exciting and I just can't wait to test myself. I feel League One is my next natural step in my own progression."

Life's pretty good right now at Rovers but that wasn't always the case for Bailey. After joining two years ago, there were tough times as the team struggled to get going in the second half of 2023. But that feels a long time ago now, with Rovers raring to go and attack League One after three seasons away.

When asked to sum up the rollercoaster of emotions since arriving in DN4, Bailey said: "I've learned so much. That first six months was so challenging and we were struggling in League Two so the pressure ramped up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But then we've flipped it onto its head around Christmas time and then made it an unbelievable season the year after, winning the league. So it's almost been full circle really. But that chapter's closed now. It's important we look back on it fondly but ultimately it's gone. It's about how we do in League One now.

"As much as we respect opposition teams, we don't show it in the way we play because we're fearless, we get after teams.

"We try and make it uncomfortable for them and that's the way we play and how we'll do it. We know it causes difficulties. Hopefully this season can cause a shock or two - not that it'll be a shock in amongst us because we fully believe in ourselves. The belief is there from all the players."