Despite Scunthorpe’s struggles on and off the pitch Lavery scored nine times in 19 games for the National League’s bottom side in the first half of the season.

The 30-year-old rejected offers from other Football League clubs to join Doncaster on an 18-month deal this week after his short-term contract at Glanford Park expired.

Lavery, who has scored seven goals in his last eight appearances, said: “I’m relishing it, I’m coming off a good period from the start of the season.

Caolan Lavery in action for Sheffield United. Photo: Simon Bellis/Sportimage.

"I can’t wait for the weekend to come. We will see what happens from now until the end of the season, but I’m expecting a good push from the boys.”

Lavery could make his Rovers debut on Saturday when they take on play-off rivals Mansfield Town looking to reduce the four-point gap between themselves and the play-offs.

He said: “The confidence shouldn’t go anywhere, I’m still full of confidence.

"If I’m given a chance this weekend, I’m going to be confident.

"The boys in the building are confident. We are sitting in a decent position.”

Doncaster are the thirteenth professional club of Lavery’s career, which has seen him play more than 250 times in the Football League, scoring 38 goals.

He was complimentary about the level of quality the National League, where he enjoyed his best-ever spell in front of goal.

Indeed, just two promotion places in the fifth tier has effectively imprisoned numerous former Football League clubs who could hold their own in League Two, as evidenced by the success of the teams that do escape.

"I still feel good, I still feel like I have got years left in me,” said Lavery.

"Hopefully I can get another promotion under my belt and play higher up. I still think I can offer lots of ability in this league and above.

"I’m an ambitious person, I don’t want to be stagnant.”

A three-time promotion-winner with Sheffield United, Rotherham and Bury, Lavery knows what it takes to achieve success.

Discussing the qualities those sides had in common, he said: “A good togetherness. I’ve only been here for a day but you can see the lads are amongst each other and like being around each other, so that’s a good start.

"Picking up results when you’re not playing well is a big one, and just the belief. The mental side of football is a lot more prominent than what people think.”

Lavery took part in his first training session with his new teammates on Wednesday, which had a familiar feel.

"It reminded me a lot of training at Sheffield United,” said Lavery. “Chris Wilder and Alan Knill expected a lot from the boys on a daily basis.”

Wilder famously led the Blades from League One to the Premier League in three seasons before overseeing a ninth-placed finish in the top flight.

"This morning we had a meeting and it was all about doing things properly; recovery runs and sprinting,” said Lavery, who also played for Sheffield Wednesday.

"We got out to training and the lads jumped on it straight away. They said it’s been that way since the gaffer came in.