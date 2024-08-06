'Can't wait for it' - Doncaster Rovers skipper relishing new season after spell in the limelight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It's been a whirlwind few days for Richard Wood.

The Doncaster Rovers skipper isn't normally one to court the limelight but last Saturday he was front and centre of proceedings in the trip to his old club Rotherham.

Of course, it was a pre-season fixture that doubled up as Wood's testimonial following long service to the Millers prior to his switch across South Yorkshire last summer.

Wood was the main man at the New York Stadium last weekend and spent all of pre-match and post-match wooing supporters, sponsors and generally anyone that happened to cross his path. Speaking to reporters post-match he admits it was an exhausting but also hugely memorable day.

"It was a mad day," he said. "I had loads of stuff going through my head. I didn't even read the programme before the game because I know I'd have welled up reading that. It's hard to take everything in.

"I'm sure I'll look back on this for the rest of my life because I'm honoured to have had a testimonial. It feels a bit strange I have actually done it now. I'm just happy everything went to plan."

After leaving the ground after mingling with those in the corporate boxes at Rotherham, Wood's attentions quickly turned back to Rovers' upcoming campaign.

The 39-year-old endured a frustrating maiden season in which he struggled with injury before becoming a pillar of the side only for McCann's men to fall at the play-off semi-final hurdle.

Richard Wood is looking forward to the new season. Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD.

He's determined to put that right in 2024-25 and is itching to get started at home to Accrington at the weekend.

"Now it's back to concentrating and focusing on a long, hard season. It'll be a tough old slog but it's something I'm relishing. I can't wait for it.

"There's a lot of competition for places. It'll be an interesting week of training ready for Accrington to see what team the manager picks."