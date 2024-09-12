'Can't be too critical' - Grant McCann's honest verdict after Doncaster Rovers' loss at Harrogate

Grant McCann, the Doncaster Rovers manager, refused to criticise his players too much after their loss at Harrogate on Thursday night.

Two goals in the first half - an Ellis Taylor header and Josh March strike - maintained Rovers' sorry record against the Sulphurites as they missed the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Rovers dominated possession but couldn't make it count as they fell to a second away defeat of the campaign in North Yorkshire. They remain top but that could all change following the weekend’s fixture list in the rest of the division.

"I thought we dominated the game," McCann told the media post-match. "We had lots of opportunities, worked the ball well but the last bit was just lacking for us tonight and that's not something I can say too much about this team.

"We expect a lot of them, but particularly down the sides we didn't have enough about us. When you do that you leave yourself open. The first goal was a free-kick to us (foul on Molyneux). The referee doesn't give it but we should be better on the transition. We don't stop the cross and they score. The second is just very, very fortunate from their point of view. Whether we could do go better when he goes through from a goalkeeping point of view, I'd need to speak to Kyle (Letheren, goalkeeping coach) about that.

"It's disappointing not to score but I can't be too critical tonight. I said to Cliff (Byrne, assistant) that we needed to score in that first 30-minute spell. We were so dominant but we never scored and then get hit with a sucker punch."

Rovers now have nine days to stew over the result before a trip to MK Dons on September 21.