'Can we be the next one?' - Grant McCann lays down challenge to his Doncaster Rovers players

Grant McCann hopes this group of players can write their names into Doncaster Rovers folklore by achieving promotion.

The club's last success was under Darren Ferguson, when they finished third in League Two in the 2016-17 campaign. Since then the club has had little to shout about with a relegation from the third tier sandwiching two unsuccessful play-off attempts.

Both of those - the 2018-19 League One play-offs and last season in League Two - saw McCann at the helm as Rovers fell short on penalties in both semi-finals respectively.

The overriding aim this season has been to get the job done the straightforward way and go up automatically. Ahead of today's trip to Tranmere, McCann wants his players to fully grab the opportunity that is front of them and says that they don't need to look too far for motivation.

"At our training ground and in the canteen there's murals all around of teams that have done it before," he told the Free Press. "I keep saying this to the players that the fans don't forget you when you do something like that. We really want to try and achieve it.

"But it's not easy to get promoted. That last one (promotion) was eight, nine years ago. We've got a massive opportunity here and we all know that.

"This club's not really had any success since that time under Darren. We want to be part of that history, achieving something for the football club and challenging at the next level. But we have to take care of business first.

"We do have those thoughts in our heads of 'can we be the next one, can we be the Class of '25 and the team that gets promotion' and it's certainly something we want to do."