'Can make something happen out of nowhere' - Doncaster Rovers given Barnsley lowdown and key man insight

Doncaster Rovers return to league action this weekend with a mouth-watering South Yorkshire dust-up at home to Barnsley. Ahead of the game we got the lowdown on the Reds from Doug O'Kane, of the Barnsley Chronicle.

Q: How would you assess the Reds' season so far?

Doug: "I think sitting in mid-table at this point is pretty much where a lot of people expected Barnsley to be but, after a really encouraging 16 points from the first seven games, they have only taken two from the last five.

The recent league performances are arguably more worrying than results with some exciting displays earlier in the campaign replaced by toothless attacking – a few great individual goals aside – while they are struggling badly defensively, with just one clean sheet and 32 goals let in so far in all competitions.

Barnsley's top scorer Davis Keillor-Dunn. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

They have a very shallow squad especially in terms of proven, attacking quality."

Q: What's the general fan consensus on Conor Hourihane and the job he's doing so far?

Doug: "Hourihane is obviously a legend from his playing days and said a lot of the right things over the summer about how he wanted his team to play and instilling higher standards around the club.

I think most fans are much more willing to give him time than some of predecessors, and there have been glimpses of exciting football even if they have been mixed up with some really bad displays. Most recognise it might take time but a five-game winless run in the league can’t go on too much longer and the derby against another off-form side in Doncaster feels crucial."

Q: Who's the dangerman for Rovers to watch out for on Saturday?

Doug: "Davis Keillor-Dunn is the top-scorer with nine goals in all competitions, having netted 19 last season. There has been a lot of debate about where he should play this season, as he has struggled for touches in the penalty area when used as a ‘false nine’ striker and looks wasted on the wing.

But he can make something happen out of nowhere and, on his day, is about as good as it gets in League One."

Q: How are Barnsley likely to line up and what's the predicted starting XI?

Doug: "They have been playing 4-2-3-1 and, although they used three at the back for part of the cup game against York, you’d expect them to stay the same for this game.”

Predicted XI: Cooper; Watson, Roberts, Shepherd, Ogbeta; Bland, Connell; Vickers, Kelly, Cleary; Keillor-Dunn.

Q: Score prediction?

Doug: "I'll go 1-1."