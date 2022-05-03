Cameron John reveals injury frustration in goodbye message following his release by Doncaster Rovers

The 22-year-old defender has been released by Rovers after a three-year spell at the club.

John missed eight months of last season with a back injury before making a brief substitute appearance in the final home game against Burton Albion.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster also missed the final month of the 2020/21 campaign through injury. He made six appearances at the start of this season before a scan revealed a fracture in his back.

Cameron John in action against West Ham United last season. Photo: JULIAN FINNEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Former manager Richie Wellens later confirmed the injury was picked up against Stoke City in midweek but John still played the full 90 minutes the following Saturday in the defeat at Rotherham United.

John initially joined Rovers on a season-long loan from Wolves in the summer of 2019 before making the move permanent a year later.

"My time has come to an end sadly,” John wrote on Twitter.

“I just want to thank the club for giving me the opportunity to play here and I’ve enjoyed every moment since I first stepped through the door.

"This past season wasn’t how I wanted it nor expected it to go.

"Being injured and not being able to have the right care and treatment really did hinder my season.

"Injuries are a part of the game and I’m annoyed that I wasn’t able to help the team through this difficult season.

"Nevertheless I would like to thank the fans for the unreal and continued support you’ve shown me whilst I’ve been here...you made it enjoyable to play for this club and I won’t forget it.

"I wish you and the club all the success in the future and I’m sure you’ll bounce back next year.”

Rovers winger Jon Taylor, who missed the majority of last season with an ankle injury, posted a message on social media in January which many fans interpreted as criticism of the club’s medical department.

Fejiri Okenabirhie, another long term injury absentee, has also been released by Rovers following their relegation to League Two.