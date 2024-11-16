'Came up trumps', 'beast mode' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from frustrating Salford draw

Sub Billy Sharp rescued a point after the visitors went in front just after the break. It means Grant McCann's side have won just one of their last six league games at the Eco-Power Stadium.

After a bright start Rovers couldn't turn the screw, despite plenty of early pressure. The visitors' Kylian Kouassi lashed a shot just wide of goal in the first real opportunity for Salford. There was a bit of needle in the contest, with a flurry of first half bookings for either side only adding to the entertainment.

The hosts looked to take the initiative straight after the restart when Jordan Gibson's curled attempt came back off a post but within minutes it was Salford who were toasting the opener: Kylian Kouassi lashing home a powerful shot beyond Ted Sharman-Lowe.

Rovers fans would have expected a swift response but McCann's men took longer than they would have liked. After a triple substitution and change of shape, it was two of the alterations who combined to level the scores.

Joe Sbarra laid it on a plate for Sharp to tap in and restore parity. Sharp could and maybe should have doubled his tally soon after but it wasn't meant to be as spoils were shared.

Here's how we rated the Rovers players:

Ted Sharman-Lowe 6 Early spillage but his defence got him out of jail. Booked in the first half. Didn't stand a chance with the goal.

Jamie Sterry 5 Mostly positive display, bombing forward when he could and defensively solid up against livewire Nmai on his flank. Has to be marked down though for his misplaced pass that led to Kouassi's goal.

Joseph Olowu 7 Racked up plenty of clearances and was composed, as per, on the ball even under pressure. Impressed plenty in a back three late on, as he surged forward to aid attacks.