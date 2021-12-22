Cambridge chief admits Doncaster Rovers clash is in doubt

The Abbey Stadium, home of Cambridge United

Cambridge have called off their visit to Wycombe Wanderers on Boxing Day due to falling below the minimum number of senior players required after a positive Covid test and subsequent isolations.

The isolation period would end prior to Rovers’ scheduled visit but Mather is concerned that more positive tests could come in the days ahead which would put the game in doubt.

“That depends on Covid results over the coming days to whether we will have enough players for that game,” he told BBC Cambridgeshire when asked if the game would be going ahead.

“We cannot call it yet. There’s going to be a chance we won’t be playing that but at the moment we cannot say that.”

Several Rovers players are currently isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, which put paid to their trip to Lincoln City last weekend.

There is confidence within the club that Monday’s clash with Sunderland at the Eco-Power Stadium will go ahead as planned, but that will remain in the balance based on the Covid situation in both camps.

Four Boxing Day matches in League One have already been called off due to Covid outbreaks, including Cambridge’s trip to Wycombe Wanderers.

Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth have been forced to cancel their Boxing Day fixtures also.

The EFL have stated that clubs must have fewer than 14 senior players available in order to postpone a game for Covid reasons.

