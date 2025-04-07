Bumper crowd expected for 2025 edition of historic Montagu Cup final

The Montagu Cup final has been played at its original venue of Hampden Road in Mexborough since 1897.

The Montagu Cup final takes place later this month with a big crowd anticipated for the historic and prestigious amateur football event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just as it was in its maiden final way back in 1897, the 2025 edition will take place on Easter Monday (April 21 at Hampden Road, Mexborough.

Last season's Rotherham Sunday League Champions AFP Pewter Pot will play last season's Mexborough Sunday League Champions Westville. This season saw 26 teams from across South Yorkshire enter the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers say that the average attendance at the match in recent seasons is over 1,700 and another good turnout is expected given the 11am kick-off allows for plenty of time for those wishing to take in local matches across the area later in the day: Doncaster Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley are all at home at 3pm respectively.

A sizeable crowd watches the 2024 final. Credit: Dribblingcode.

All proceeds from the Montagu Cup final will go towards the Mexborough Montagu Comforts Fund, a charity that supports patients at the local hospital.

Ticket prices are £3 adults, £2 concessions and under-11s are free with a paying adult.