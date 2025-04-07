Bumper crowd expected for 2025 edition of historic Montagu Cup final
Just as it was in its maiden final way back in 1897, the 2025 edition will take place on Easter Monday (April 21 at Hampden Road, Mexborough.
Last season's Rotherham Sunday League Champions AFP Pewter Pot will play last season's Mexborough Sunday League Champions Westville. This season saw 26 teams from across South Yorkshire enter the competition.
Organisers say that the average attendance at the match in recent seasons is over 1,700 and another good turnout is expected given the 11am kick-off allows for plenty of time for those wishing to take in local matches across the area later in the day: Doncaster Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley are all at home at 3pm respectively.
All proceeds from the Montagu Cup final will go towards the Mexborough Montagu Comforts Fund, a charity that supports patients at the local hospital.
Ticket prices are £3 adults, £2 concessions and under-11s are free with a paying adult.
