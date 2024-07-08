Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Rovers are playing two home friendlies in pre-season, both against Championship opposition.

Hull City visit DN4 on Tuesday, July 23 before fellow second tier side Middlesbrough make the same trip on Saturday, July 27. And the North-east side will be well-backed for the slightly earlier 2pm kick-off.

Michael Carrick's side will be roared on by almost 2,000 supporters. They were handed an initial allocation of 900 before Boro requested another 1,000. With prices capped at a modest £10, they have been snapped up quickly and look likely to sell out. As of Monday morning there was just 100 seats remaining via Boro's digital ticketing platform.

Grant McCann's side are currently out in Portugal on a week-long training camp. Upon their return to England next week they'll begin their pre-season schedule, starting with a game at non-league Stamford on Tuesday, July 16. That match will be unique in that it will be split across two 60-minute segments, as opposed to the traditional 90 minutes.

The following night a Rovers XI heads to local side Club Thorne Colliery before a double-header in the North-east the following weekend when they send two separate sides to Darlington and Spennymoor.

The back-to-back home games then follow before Rovers round off pre-season away at Rotherham (August 3) for a game that is doubling up as Richard Wood's testimonial.