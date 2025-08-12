Bumper away following expected as Rotherham United announce Doncaster Rovers ticket decision
The League One meeting will take place on Saturday, August 30 with a 12.30pm kick-off owing to live Sky Sports coverage.
It's now been revealed that Rotherham will be given the maximum allocation of away tickets for the match in DN4.
A statement on the Millers' website read: "Matt Hamshaw’s side make the short journey over to the Eco-Power Stadium for a lunchtime kick-off in our first South Yorkshire derby of the campaign. We have requested the full allocation of 3,000 seated tickets plus 12 pairs of wheelchair/carer tickets."
They go on sale Wednesday morning and uptake is expected to be quick for a clash that both fanbases are looking forward to.
Grant McCann's side will be desperate for revenge after the last meeting between the two - a 5-0 victory for the Millers in February 2022.